Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.41 Billion Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,374,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,108 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,411,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.61.

AVGO opened at $402.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

