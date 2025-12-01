Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,355,850 Shares of NatWest Group plc $NWG

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,531,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355,850 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $531,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Up 2.1%

NWG stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%.The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NWG. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

