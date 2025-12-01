Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.81 and last traded at $62.69. 10,647,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 5,718,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fiserv by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,073,000 after buying an additional 6,714,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,722,584,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $1,252,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

