First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,214 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,179 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises 1.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FSLR opened at $273.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $281.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock worth $12,971,349 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $150.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on First Solar from $217.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.79.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

