First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) vs. Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Head to Head Review

First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First NBC Bank and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A Regions Financial 22.49% 13.05% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First NBC Bank and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 Regions Financial 1 8 9 0 2.44

Earnings & Valuation

Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $28.19, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Regions Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

This table compares First NBC Bank and Regions Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regions Financial $7.42 billion 3.01 $1.89 billion $2.27 11.22

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regions Financial beats First NBC Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

