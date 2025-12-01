Financial Comparison: ScanTech AI Systems (STAI) versus Its Rivals

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) is one of 55 public companies in the “IT Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ScanTech AI Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ScanTech AI Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ScanTech AI Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanTech AI Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 ScanTech AI Systems Competitors 448 2624 5335 197 2.61

Profitability

As a group, “IT Services” companies have a potential upside of 23.53%. Given ScanTech AI Systems’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ScanTech AI Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares ScanTech AI Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanTech AI Systems N/A N/A N/A ScanTech AI Systems Competitors -131.01% -12.47% -4.21%

Volatility and Risk

ScanTech AI Systems has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ScanTech AI Systems’ peers have a beta of -8.39, indicating that their average stock price is 939% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ScanTech AI Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ScanTech AI Systems $1.25 million -$23.07 million -1.13 ScanTech AI Systems Competitors $23.82 billion $377.40 million 46.70

ScanTech AI Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ScanTech AI Systems. ScanTech AI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ScanTech AI Systems peers beat ScanTech AI Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ScanTech AI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scantech AI Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for ScanTech AI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanTech AI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.