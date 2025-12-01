Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 381.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 41.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 660.0% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in Ferrari by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $390.11 on Monday. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $372.31 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.07 and a 200-day moving average of $458.63.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $554.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price target on Ferrari in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.13.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

