Fernbridge Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Fernbridge Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up 1.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $39,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,125,000 after purchasing an additional 333,369 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $7,200,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its stake in DoorDash by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $7,331,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.36, for a total transaction of $4,588,259.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,776,996.80. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,834 shares of company stock valued at $174,539,246. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $198.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.80. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.