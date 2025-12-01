Fernbridge Capital Management LP Invests $27.42 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 293,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,424,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,348,319,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $87.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

