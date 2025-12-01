Fernbridge Capital Management LP Increases Position in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,228 shares during the period. Core & Main comprises approximately 3.1% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $64,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 262.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Core & Main stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

