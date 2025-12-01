Fernbridge Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,174,000. AppLovin comprises about 0.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AppLovin by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AppLovin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,876,000 after buying an additional 992,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $198,050,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APP. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.27.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 367,927 shares of company stock worth $212,707,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $601.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $607.52 and a 200 day moving average of $480.22. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

