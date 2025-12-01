Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1124339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fancamp Exploration Trading Down 5.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$21.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55.

About Fancamp Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.