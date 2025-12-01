Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1124339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Fancamp Exploration Trading Down 5.3%
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$21.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.55.
About Fancamp Exploration
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fancamp Exploration
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- If D-Wave Is Too Risky, Consider These 3 Quantum ETFs for Diversification
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- NVIDIA’s 13F Reveals 2 Q3 Winners—And 1 Painful Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.