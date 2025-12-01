Everstar Asset Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Everstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after buying an additional 182,955 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after buying an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 137.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 367,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after buying an additional 78,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $304.04 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $310.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.62 and a 200 day moving average of $287.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

