Everstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Everstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Everstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,294,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $75.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

