Everstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,810 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 114,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Sirius XM by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 342,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 150,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $39,925.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,129.16. This represents a 8.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.6%

SIRI stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

