Everstar Asset Management LLC Has $787,000 Stock Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Everstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $256,367,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,016,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,775,000 after acquiring an additional 674,120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 5,058.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,692,000 after acquiring an additional 456,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $42,281,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $119.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $122.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. State Street’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.