Everstar Asset Management LLC Has $480,000 Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $3,528,361,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,289,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 35,905,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,281,458,000 after buying an additional 490,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

