Everstar Asset Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Everstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $107.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $109.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

