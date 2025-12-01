Everstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 73.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $49,968,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

