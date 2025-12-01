Everstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. $RIV

Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund accounts for approximately 0.8% of Everstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $11.78 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

