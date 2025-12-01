Everstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,585 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1%

CVX stock opened at $151.21 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.29.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

