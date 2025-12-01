Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Stock Position Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3,139.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the quarter. Everest Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,300,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,418,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter worth about $28,785,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 180,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,292,000 after buying an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,716,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,983,023.58. The trade was a 33.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan Levine purchased 3,100 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,150.24. The trade was a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $314.39 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $391.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.74.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.77.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

