Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Position Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,195 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $703,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Equitable by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,662,000 after buying an additional 2,061,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 26.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,786,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,789,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,536,000 after acquiring an additional 265,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,498,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $293,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,370.24. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 676,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,185,935.60. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,358 shares of company stock worth $8,760,599. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $46.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently -39.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EQH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Read Our Latest Report on EQH

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.