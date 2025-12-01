EQTEC (LON:EQT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 and last traded at GBX 0.12, with a volume of 4015743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

EQTEC Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company has a market capitalization of £749,568.69, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Get EQTEC alerts:

EQTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.