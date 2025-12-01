EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after buying an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,911,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,789,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $107.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

