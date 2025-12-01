Enersys $ENS Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Enersys worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 13.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enersys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enersys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Enersys by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enersys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enersys alerts:

Enersys Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE ENS opened at $143.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Enersys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $144.58.

Enersys Announces Dividend

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enersys

Enersys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.