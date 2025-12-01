Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 34,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $134.03 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

