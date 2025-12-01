EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,828 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $63,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VestGen Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,544,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $344,548,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $614.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $778.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

