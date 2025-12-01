Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,055.00 and last traded at $1,057.7280. Approximately 3,046,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,059,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,075.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,058.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $889.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.19. The company has a market capitalization of $999.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

