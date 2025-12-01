Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,211,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $90.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of -2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SLNO. Lifesci Capital upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.46.
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
