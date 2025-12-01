Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $42.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $43.62.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

