Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. $CSTL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,992,000 after buying an additional 215,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Insider Activity

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $317,457.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,327.76. The trade was a 31.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 4,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $166,976.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,890.10. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,537 shares of company stock worth $1,037,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

