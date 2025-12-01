Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aercap by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AER opened at $134.00 on Monday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $138.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aercap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

