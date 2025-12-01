Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 432,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,687,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,017,000 after acquiring an additional 444,402 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,106,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 807,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VITL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.86. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.35 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,417,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,436,904.60. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,667 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $429,118.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,109 shares in the company, valued at $29,568,578.51. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,839,362. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

