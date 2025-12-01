Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $476,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $33,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 909.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

CLBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $16.88 on Monday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.98 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

