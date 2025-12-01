Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Invests $219,000 in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

