Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 190.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $163.93 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.17 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.13.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $247.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MarketAxess from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.91.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

