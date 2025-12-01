Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.8% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $265.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna set a $350.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

