Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 193,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ENB opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

