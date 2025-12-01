Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

Ameris Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

