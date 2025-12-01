Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF $CRPT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRPT. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Entruity Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of CRPT opened at $16.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.86 and a beta of 3.26. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

