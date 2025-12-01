Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,579 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CarGurus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CarGurus from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In related news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $42,955.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,826.86. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $368,726.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,282.16. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,226 shares of company stock worth $1,471,482 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.250 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.670 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

