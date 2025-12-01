Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,219,000 after buying an additional 344,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $505,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,574. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $497.08 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $500.17. The company has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $628.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.