Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $8.83 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,962.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,162.00 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,941.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,904.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $51.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on AutoZone from $4,155.00 to $4,811.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,090.00 to $4,262.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,547.56.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

