Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,136 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $444,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Axos Financial by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $82.18 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $323.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073.22. The trade was a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.