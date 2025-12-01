Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $11.81 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the second quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments now owns 216,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 138,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 5,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,619,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after acquiring an additional 72,822 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $98,238,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $64.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

