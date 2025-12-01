Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $10.88 Million Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,194,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 7,960.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 527,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,471,000 after acquiring an additional 521,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,532,000 after acquiring an additional 493,437 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 33.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,062,000 after acquiring an additional 398,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 56.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,907,000 after acquiring an additional 280,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Stock Up 0.3%

Wabtec stock opened at $208.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $151.81 and a 12-month high of $216.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.07 and its 200 day moving average is $199.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total value of $1,049,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,173. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 25,436 shares of company stock worth $5,145,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.78.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

