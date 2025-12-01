Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1,149.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,684 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 400.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 334.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5%

MO opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.