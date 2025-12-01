Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 2,838.2% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 90,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $2,006,944.60. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 671,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,694,392.08. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.6%

CNO stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNO

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.