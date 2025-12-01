Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Position in AECOM $ACM

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 45,365 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on AECOM from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.90.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock opened at $103.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

